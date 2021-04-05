While encouraged, Geary County now leaving mask requirement up to local businesses

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Requiring masks or not will now be left up to businesses in Geary County, the local emergency management team announced Monday evening.

The notice came in the form of a new Geary County Health Order: Resolution 4-5-2021. The Geary County Board of Commissioners made the new order after consulting with the Geary County Health Officer, and after the state’s Legislative Coordinating Council struck down Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide mask order.

County officials said people are still “strongly encouraged” to keep using masks and social distance, but businesses will now have a say in if they enforce it on their property.

“The use and enforcement of masks will be left to the discretion of individual businesses, although it is encouraged that they continue to have a mask policy in place to help protect their employees and patrons. It is also encouraged that they continue to enforce social distancing as a means of further protecting their employees and patrons.” Board of Geary County Commissioners

View the full health order below: