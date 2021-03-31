While Shawnee County says ‘any party’ can opt-out, City of Topeka keeps mask requirement in its buildings

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Masks will still be required in City of Topeka buildings, according to Bill Cochran, Chief of Staff to Topeka City Manager Brent Trout.

The city wants to keep the mask mandate in place through the end of April to keep city employees safe, according to Cochran. Anyone doing business in a building belonging to the city, like the municipal court, will need to have a face covering on.

On the other hand, “any party” in Shawnee County can opt-out of the area’s COVID-19 mask mandate, the Shawnee County Commission decided Monday. This means any business, church, nonprofit or individual aggrieved by the masks can opt-out of wearing one on their private property.

However, if any business chooses to require masks, then anyone there, customer or employee, must still follow that rule.