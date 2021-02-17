White House COVID team to hold briefing as daily virus cases dip

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House COVID-19 response team will brief the nation on the latest pandemic response efforts Wednesday, as the average daily new virus cases dipped below 100,000 for the first time in months.

The team, selected by President Joe Biden, will hold the briefing at 11 a.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the event in the player above.

The drop in the average amount of cases comes as the United States seeks to picture a return to life as it was pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday provided a long-awaited road map for reopening schools emphasizing mask-wearing and social distancing and saying vaccination of teachers is important but not a prerequisite for reopening.

Agency officials were careful to say they are not calling for a mandate that all U.S. schools be reopened. But they said there is strong evidence now that in-person schooling can be done safely, especially at lower grade levels, and the guidance is targeted at schools that teach kindergarten up to 12th grade.

The guidance was issued as President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to deliver on his promise to get the majority of schools back to in-person learning by the end of his first 100 days in office. The White House said last week that a national strategy would be guided by science. Biden reiterated his stance at a Wisconsin town hall Tuesday night.

Asked when the nation would see kindergarten through eighth grades back to in-person learning five days a week, Biden said, “We’ll be close to that at the end of the first 100 days.” He said he expected many schools would push to stay open through the summer, but suggested reopening would take longer for high schools due to a higher risk of contagion among older students.

Biden also announced a vaccination goal of 100 million coronavirus shots in his first 100 days in office.

More than 71 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the United States, with more than 55.2 million doses administered, according to the CDC.

There have been more than 27.7 million confirmed cases in the United States and nearly 490,000 Americans have died from the virus, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.