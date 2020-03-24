Why local health officials say certain businesses are safe to stay open

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Businesses in the cosmetic industry are safe to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Linda Ochs, director of the Shawnee County Health Department.

The health department said this includes places like barbershops, beauty salons, massage and tattoo parlors, and fitness facilities.

Ochs said that businesses should keep customers apart in the waiting room and should limit their customers to no more than 10 at a time.

According to Ochs, these businesses have guidelines for how to safely handle customers one-on-one during services.

“There are already safeguards in place for those activities. There are already standards for infection control so as long as they’re following those, it is the position of the health officer that is not a compelling health risk at this time,” Ochs said.

Owner of Plaza 21 Barber, Angela Johnson said she has limited the number of appointments stylists can take, have eliminated walk-ins, and ask that customers reschedule if they’re sick.

She said that paying close attention to sanitation is nothing new to their field.

“This is something we have to do because they do check us and it is strict and so barbershops and beauty shops should be really cleaning and changing out their waters and their brushes and all that and keeping stuff clean. So it doesn’t infect people,” Johnson said.