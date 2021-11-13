Why now is the perfect time to vaccinate your 5 – 11 year old

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – With the Pfizer vaccine recently being approved for children, clinics across Kansas are opening their doors to those 5 – 11 years old.

The approval for the vaccine in young children couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s great to be able to get this age group vaccinated,” Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said. “Usually these kids aren’t affected as much as older individuals or those with underlying conditions, however they are carriers and we see that in the schools and that can spread to family members, especially during the holidays.”

If you talk to any elementary school teacher, this time of year is rough. With more indoor activities due to the colder weather, younger children spread diseases more often.

The latest Kansas Department of Health and Environment report suggests around 70 students between the Manhattan and Topeka school district have Covid-19.

Getting this age group vaccinated is important, not just for their safety and protecting family members, but to keep school in session.

While hesitancy regarding giving your young one the shot is valid, Riley County Health Director explains why these fears shouldn’t keep your kid from getting the shot.

“Out of 3,000 kids that were tested it was found to be 90% effective and very safe. The side effects are very limited, most kids do very well with the vaccine.”

She also suggests those that are having worries meet with their healthcare provider.

It wasn’t just the adults that were excited for the clinic.

“I’m feeling really good because the more people in the world who get the shot the more safe from Covid, so it doesn’t spread and we can be all more safe,” 10-year-old Makena Waithaka said after exiting the clinic.

Additional clinics in the Riley County for those aged 5-11 are being scheduled. For more information you can visit their resource center here or call 785-776-4779 during the weekday from 8-5.