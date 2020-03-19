Wichita mayor, 3 council members in self-quarantine

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and three City Council members have quarantined themselves after being told two people at a conference they attended last week have the coronavirus.

Whipple and council members Becky Tuttle, James Clendenin and Brandon Johnson attended the National League of Cities conference in Washington D.C. The group informed attendees on Tuesday that two people who tested positive for the virus were active participants at the conference.

Whipple said he feels fine but that he will work from home for the time being “out of an abundance of caution.”

Six members of the city council in Kansas City, Missouri, self-quarantined earlier this week after attending the same conference.