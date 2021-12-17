Will you be able to get a COVID-19 test this holiday season?

MANHATTAN/TOPEKA/WAMEGO (KSNT) — If you are worried about getting tested for COVID-19 this holiday season, don’t be.

Bob Copple, the president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, said that they just received a large shipment of testing supplies last week, so he and his staff are confident they will be able to supply tests to every person that needs a test this holiday season.



“Most hospitals, we have adequate testing supplies currently, and that is something that we watch,” said Copple. “And part of that is the variability of receiving supplies, a lot of orders, back-ordering, partial shipments. We anticipate that we’re going to have substantial need past the Holidays and moving into January.”

Copple also said that the rapid tests have been very popular and that their supply is sufficient. But, he does want to warn people that they aren’t as sensitive, and can be less accurate. He did say that people who are already showing symptoms of COVID-19, can benefit the most from taking the rapid tests.

For people who are not showing symptoms, he recommends they think about getting a PCR test instead.

