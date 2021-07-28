With mask recommendations returning, Kansas governor talks new CDC guidance

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss new guidance on masks as COVID-19’s Delta variant spreads in Kansas.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks everyone, even if vaccinated, to wear masks indoors to prevent the spread of the virus.

Watch the press conference with the governor, set to start at 4:15 p.m. at the Kansas Statehouse, in the live player below:

The governor’s press conference comes the same day as Shawnee County’s health officer asked everyone in the area to wear a mask indoors and limit mass gatherings, noting a local rise in COVID-19 cases and following the CDC’s recommendation.

Kelly previously said Tuesday that the state was reviewing the new advice from the CDC and its impact on Kansas, but that her administration plans to follow suit.