With mask recommendations returning, Kansas governor talks new CDC guidance

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss new guidance on masks as COVID-19’s Delta variant spreads in Kansas.
New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks everyone, even if vaccinated, to wear masks indoors to prevent the spread of the virus.
Watch the press conference with the governor, set to start at 4:15 p.m. at the Kansas Statehouse, in the live player below:
The governor’s press conference comes the same day as Shawnee County’s health officer asked everyone in the area to wear a mask indoors and limit mass gatherings, noting a local rise in COVID-19 cases and following the CDC’s recommendation.
Kelly previously said Tuesday that the state was reviewing the new advice from the CDC and its impact on Kansas, but that her administration plans to follow suit.
“While we are still reviewing the new guidance and what it means for Kansas, this administration has consistently followed the recommendations from the experts at the CDC – and we don’t intend to stop. Right now Kansas is at a crossroads. The new Delta variant has caused COVID-19 to surge in our communities and some of our hospitals are moving towards capacity. The bad news is that parts of our state fall into the “hot spot” category for new cases, the good news is we have a vaccine to protect us from the virus that is safe, effective against severe illness, hospitalization and death, and free. I strongly urge every Kansan who isn’t vaccinated to get one right away. That is the best way to stop the spread of COVID in our state. For those who are vaccinated, I ask that you speak with your friends, neighbors, and loved ones who are unvaccinated and encourage them to get vaccinated to protect themselves and our state.”Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly