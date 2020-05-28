Wolfe’s Camera Shop to stay in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The owner of Wolfe’s Camera Shop announced on Thursday they plan to stay at their 7th and Kansas location.

Rumors began to surface that the owner, Mike Worswick, was planning on selling the store. Worswick said that is no longer the case.

“Any plan for the sale of the buildings where Wolfe’s is located evaporated with the economic issues related to the pandemic,” said Worswick.

Worswick said they have been in downtown Topeka for 96 years and they look forward to passing 100 at the current location.