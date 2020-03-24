Woman uses florist, sends toilet paper to godmother in need

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Emily Davidson got creative to make sure her godmother was stocked on toilet paper.

Davidson said her godmother, who lives in Virginia, wasn’t able to find any toilet paper in her town. After calling every florist in the area, she was finally able to reach a store that would sell and deliver paper flowers.

The florist shop not only delivered the bouquet, but also brought Davidson’s godmother four additional rolls of toilet paper.

The card read, “Here’s some tissues for your issues. In these times, we’ve got your backside.”