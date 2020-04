SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – A World War II veteran celebrated a major accomplishment in a unique way.

Melvin Harold turned 100 years old on Friday. He lives a very active lifestyle, but because of the coronavirus, he is stuck in his Sabetha assisted living home. Friends didn’t let that stop them from celebrating so they showed up to his window with signs.

They said Melvin didn’t stop smiling the entire.