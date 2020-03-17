Wyandotte County reports 2 more cases of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Government officials have reported two more cases of the coronavirus in Wyandotte County, bringing the total positive cases in the county up to three on March 17.

The patients are both women, one in her 40s and one in her 50s. They have been released from the hospital and are self-isolating in their own homes.

“We are relieved that both patients are well enough to have been released from the hospital and wish them each a speedy recovery,” Mayor Alvey of the Unified Government, said in a statement. “The Unified Government Public HealthDepartment serving Wyandotte County will continue to conduct a contact investigation in these cases.”

The first case in Wyandotte County was found in a man in his 70s, who had underlying health issues. He was admitted to the hospital for cardiac problems, but was later tested and found to have COVID-19.

The Unified Government is asking anyone who thinks they may need to be tested for coronavirus to call their health care provider, who will evaluate symptoms and other factors.

Earlier today, Johnson County announced two new cases, bringing the total number in the county up to 10.

Under the new recommendations, Kansas Department of Health and Environment is advising a 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who traveled to California, New York and Washington state on or after March 15.