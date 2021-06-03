You could win $1 million from Dillons if you get the vaccine, company says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas grocer has launched a new incentive to get more people vaccinated, according to its parent company.

Through the program called the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, anyone who gets at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger company, like Dillons, can get one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 offers for “groceries for a year,” valued at $13,000 each.

Every week between June 3 and July 10, Kroger Health will give away a $1 million check, and 10 of the “groceries for a year” offers. Participants must be 18 years old and live in one of the 50 U.S. states to enter. To schedule a vaccine at a Dillons Pharmacy, click here.

View a map of all the Dillons Pharmacies in the area below:

(Courtesy Photo/Google Maps)

Parent company Kroger also previously said in May that it would give its Dillons employees at a one-time payment of $100 if they get fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated customers and associates also don’t have to wear masks in stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories