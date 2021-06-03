You could win $1 million from Dillons if you get the vaccine, company says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas grocer has launched a new incentive to get more people vaccinated, according to its parent company.

Through the program called the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, anyone who gets at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger company, like Dillons, can get one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 offers for “groceries for a year,” valued at $13,000 each.

Every week between June 3 and July 10, Kroger Health will give away a $1 million check, and 10 of the “groceries for a year” offers. Participants must be 18 years old and live in one of the 50 U.S. states to enter. To schedule a vaccine at a Dillons Pharmacy, click here.

View a map of all the Dillons Pharmacies in the area below:

(Courtesy Photo/Google Maps)

Parent company Kroger also previously said in May that it would give its Dillons employees at a one-time payment of $100 if they get fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated customers and associates also don’t have to wear masks in stores.