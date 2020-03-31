YWCA still has spots for essential workers needing childcare

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The YWCA of Northeast Kansas still has spots available for essential workers looking for childcare.

The early learning center is at the 12th and Van Buren location. Tuition costs between $130 and $160 depending on age. There are three Pre-K slots available, 12 pre-school slots and one toddler spot left as of Monday.

“We also know that the families that we are serving are required to be at work,” said YWCA CEO Kathleen Marker. “They are not working from home. These are families that have to work. That’s why we’re here.”

The facility is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about how to support YWCA Northeast Kansas and a list of their current needs, visit https://www.ywcaneks.org/get-involved/.