Data shows mammograms help boost survival rates for breast cancer

TOPEKA (KSNT) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and with that, The University of Kansas Cancer Center St. Francis Campus in Topeka is promoting “Pink Friday,” encouraging women to receive their annual mammograms.

Doctors and nurses are wearing pink every Friday to honor breast cancer survivors and all those who are affected by the illness. But, they are also wearing the color to get women’s attention regarding annual mammogram appointments.

Because of the pandemic, many women have gotten out of their routine of receiving an annual mammogram. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is the perfect time for women to start getting back on track.

“The risk of an American lady getting breast cancer during their lifetime is about 1 in 8,” oncologist Dr. Adrian Caracioni said. “Data shows that there is a survival benefit to having mammograms.”

Most health insurance plans cover an annual mammogram with little to no cost. You can make your appointment to receive one through TUKCC St. Francis Campus by visiting their website at https://kutopeka.com/services/breast-center, or you can give them a call directly at 785-295-8855.