Healthcare worker among Shawnee County coronavirus patients

We’re learning more about the seven people who have the disease in Shawnee County, as described by health officials:
- One is a healthcare worker, though it’s unclear if the person is a doctor, nurse or works in some other healthcare capacity.
- One was a woman who traveled from the UK and her conditions began while she was in quarantine.
- Another was a younger man who felt sick and decided not to go to work. While he only had minor symptoms, health officials said he made the right decision to not go in and call in.
- Another case involves an elderly man who had underlying health conditions, got sick at home and could barely leave his house. He is now hospitalized.
- And at least one of the people caught the disease when they traveled over to Kansas City. Health leaders say it highlights the importance of staying at home.