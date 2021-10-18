Hummer Sports Park hosting free drive thru flu clinic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local doctors are expecting the flu to be worse this year, and they’re encouraging flu shots.

Hummer Sports Park’s parking lot is currently being used to test for COVID-19. On Wednesday the county will be using the lot to give out free flu shots for those uninsured. The clinic will be open from 4 to 6 Wednesday afternoon for anyone 19 and older.

The Shawnee County Health Department director explained the importance of receiving a flu shot.

“The flu vaccine doesn’t necessarily prevent you from getting the flu, but hopefully it will prevent you from having a serious illness or possibly ending up in the hospital with it,” Teresa Fisher said.

If you can’t make it out, you can also sign up to get your shot at the health department.