Local cancer center nurse joins HPV trial to help prevent cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A potentially life-saving trial is happening at a local hospital and one healthcare worker is playing a crucial role.

While the whole world is focused on the coronavirus, a team with Stormont Vail Healthcare is also working on fighting a different virus: HPV.

Lifesaving work is just an every day thing for Sam LoBurgio, who’s a nurse at Stormont Vail’s Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center. So when he heard about the new HPV trial he was happy to be involved.

“I know how important clinical trials are to our patients here and this clinical trial is truly a preventative medication for cancer,” LoBurgio said.

Dr. Scott Teeter is the director of the clinical trial. The trial is focused around the HPV vaccine, which can prevent certain types of cancer.

“The current study is looking at whether HPV vaccine Gardasil can prevent prolonged colonization in the oral cavity with HPV,” Dr. Teeter said. “If it can then it may be able to prevent head and neck cancer in the long run.”

Typically the vaccine is given to children to help prevent them from getting certain types of cancer. This trial is exploring whether it can be effective for adults too.

“Once you don’t qualify for the vaccination anymore it’s kind of said and done. If you don’t get it by this age you don’t qualify for it. So this trial is helping to see if it will be beneficial,” LoBurgio said.

He knows just how critical cancer prevention is.

“Working in the oncology field, I see a lot of patients with cancer and to help prevent patients from getting cancer would be tremendous,” LoBurgio said.

Dr. Teeter said it’s also important for the healthcare industry as a whole because often they’re reacting to sickness, but this is a step toward being proactive in helping people get healthy.

“If it works, we can prevent a cancer from ever happening. That’s really the greatest advance we can have,” Dr. Teeter said.

The trial is still looking for people to participate. If you’re interested you can go here or call (785) 368-0744 .