Local Red Cross asking for donations to combat blood shortage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Red Cross needs help refilling blood banks as they are in an emergency blood shortage.

To help, just book an appointment online, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Then, be sure to keep that appointment. executive director of the Red Cross of Greater Kansas Jane Blocher said. They’ve seen a lot of canceled appointments recently, which combined with the pandemic and low blood drive turnout, is leaving them without the blood they need.

“Donor turnout is at its lowest level since 2015, as many of our donors have delayed giving blood due to a delay in returning to their workforce,” said Blocher.

Many blood drives are at workplaces, which has made collection more challenging during the pandemic.