Shawnee County Health Department hosts free flu shot clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Cold and flu season is right around the corner and on Wednesday, the Shawnee County Health Department hosted a flu shot clinic for those who may not have insurance.

The only focus of the clinic is to keep members of Shawnee County safe.

“Here in Shawnee County and really across the state flu vaccine is readily available in communities,” said Craig Barnes, the division manager for the Shawnee County Health Department. “So we focus as the health department on our vulnerable population and those with limited access who may be no or underinsured.”

This season, flu shots are especially important because of the pandemic. The flu vaccine doesn’t provide any protection from the coronavirus, but it does lessen the chance of those who might need medical care from catching the flu. This would create more room in hospitals for treatment.

“There are a lot of similarities and overlap between the symptoms between the flu, common cold, COVID and to come extent even seasonal allergies,” Barnes said. “Some of the variations have to do with whether it’s a sudden onset or gradual onset.”

With all the illnesses going around this season, the flu shot can help lower the chances of getting at least one of them.