Shawnee County Health Department to host free drive-thru flu shot clinic Nov. 4

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is hosting a free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic, while supplies last on Wednesday.

The clinic is specifically for any adult, 19 years of age and over.

The date and time of the clinic is below:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Location: New Mt Zion Baptist Church: 2801 SE Indiana Ave, Topeka, KS 66605

No appointment is necessary. People are asked to enter the west parking lot off of 28th Street and follow staff directions and signs.

Consent forms and Vaccine Information Statement (VIS) are available in both English and Spanish on the SCHD-Immunizations webpage that can be printed off prior to arrival.

Masks are required.

This year’s vaccination protects against four strains of seasonal flu, according to SCHD.

The health department is encouraging residents to protect themselves with a flu shot. This year it will be most important to protect those at higher risk for flu complications. Many of these people are also at high risk for COVID-19 illness.

For more information about getting a flu vaccine from the SCHD call (785) 251-5700.