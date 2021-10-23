Stormont Vail Health hosts mothers-to-be at downtown event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Different booths from organizations across Shawnee County were open to expecting parents.

The event happens three times a year, and aims to help first time moms feel better prepared for their due date.

“We really wanted to bring together all the people that we think are going to help you when you and your little one come into the world,” Community Health Engagement Savanna Gaumer said. “It’s scary if you’re a first time mom and don’t know what’s going to be offered everywhere.”

If you missed them today, the next event by the health center will take place in spring.