TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local hospital is working to protect veterans from getting sick this fall.

Monday marked the start of a free drive-thru clinic offering veterans flu shots. Nurses stationed outside the VA hospital in Topeka are providing a quick and easy way to help veterans get vaccinated. Nearly 300 people were vaccinated today. One nurse says this process works well to get the veterans out and about as well as taking care of themselves.

“They enjoy the drive-thru access instead of having to go inside.” Michelle Ralston, registered nurse said. “I think it’s nice socially for them because it does get them out and it lets them enjoy some sunshine and also see a healthcare provider at the same time.”

To qualify for the drive-thru clinic, you must be enrolled in the VA eastern Kansas healthcare system and provide your veteran ID.

This drive-thru clinic will be open until Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours on the following days: