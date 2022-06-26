KANSAS (KSNT) – With the future of Juul products looming, and 1 in 4 Kansas high schoolers using either cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, or e-vape products, customers may be wondering how the future of tobacco products could change.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration banned Juul products from being sold in the U.S, as well as the immediate removal of Juuls from stores. The ban included both the Juul device and the pods used in it.

For now, a federal court has put a pause on the Food and Drug Administration’s ban. The D.C. Circuit granted Juul’s request to continue selling their products until the court hears further arguments.

When the FDA was tasked with reviewing the company’s premarket tobacco product application, they determined there was insufficient evidence about the toxicological profile of the products. Some evidence showed conflicting data that the pods potentially included harmful chemicals.

“As with all manufacturers, JUUL had the opportunity to provide evidence demonstrating that the marketing of their products meets these standards,” Michele Mital, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products said. “However, the company did not provide that evidence and instead left us with significant questions. Without the data needed to determine relevant health risks, the FDA is issuing these marketing denial orders.”

With 2,748 tobacco retailers across the state, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Kansas communities could consider adopting policies to curb youth access to these products.

Juul has been controversial because while they may help in preventing adult smokers from using cigarettes while, young people have taken up vaping at an increasing rate in recent years. If someone is not a regular smoker by age 25, it is doubtful that they become one, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

To curb youth access, the KDHE recommends that communities implement Tobacco Retail Licensing laws. This could require certain businesses to purchase government-issued retail licenses that grant license-holding businesses permission to sell tobacco products under certain conditions.

In March, the Kansas House approved a bill to raise the age to purchase and own cigarettes and tobacco products from 18 to 21, but the bill must be approved in the Senate.