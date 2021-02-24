Topeka man starts ‘Black Restaurant Week’ to support Black-owned businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is helping locally Black-owned restaurants get more support by starting “Black Restaurant Week.”

The event started on Feb. 22 and recognizes Black-owned restaurants and food trucks by having specials and offering discounts to people who stop by and celebrate.

From G’s Cheesecakes and More to Nanny’s Soulfood, all involved are offering a “7-8-5” deal. This means you can grab a plate of food for just $7.85. There is also a special for “2021” getting a bigger deal for $20.21 at the available locations

Chris Ware with Warehouzz Management is the man behind the event, hoping this support will extend beyond the week and Black History Month.

“Events that we don’t normally do in Topeka, especially around the Black community, it’s super special to me,” Ware said. “To get us all together and unity for the community is what we need in Top City.”

Black Restaurant Week will end on Sunday, Feb. 28, but they hope to honor the deals beyond this month.

Here is a list of places participating in Black Restaurant Week: