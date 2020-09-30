Reser’s donates $1,000 to Highland Park High Spanish Club

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local company is giving back to students in Topeka to support their education.

On Wednesday, Reser’s employees donated $1,000 to the Spanish Club at Highland Park High.

The money will help buy t-shirts for the club, and with other activities throughout the year like their Cinco De Mayo event.

The club’s teacher Irma Labrador said that last year they weren’t able to buy t-shirts because of finances, but that’s no longer the case with this donation.

“Some of the students couldn’t buy them, but this year I’m proud to say that we will probably order those shirts and they won’t have to pay anything because we will have the money to provide,” Labrador said.

We are spending the month honoring Hispanic heritage in our communities. You can watch our Hispanic Heritage special on starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10th on FOX 43 KTMJ.