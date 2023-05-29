President Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023.

President Biden on Monday called for the immediate repeal of Uganda’s new Anti-Homosexuality Act and warned of possible sanctions as his administration evaluates “the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda.”

“This shameful Act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda. The dangers posed by this democratic backsliding are a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including U.S. government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others,” Biden said in a statement about the legislation, which was signed into law earlier Monday by President Yoweri Museveni.

The new anti-gay measure imposes the death penalty in cases of “aggravated homosexuality” and would impose a life sentence for engaging in gay sex. The state defines “aggravated homosexuality” as homosexual acts carried out by those infected with HIV or homosexual acts that involve children, disabled people or those drugged against their will.

Biden called for its repeal and warned of significant action against the country.

The president said he directed his National Security Council to evaluate implications of the law on U.S. engagement with Uganda, including whether the U.S. will continue to safely deliver services under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Biden said the new law might also affect Uganda’s eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

“And we are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption,” he added.

“I join with people around the world — including many in Uganda — in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong.”