Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responded to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) call for a “national divorce” on Monday, suggesting that it was “unconstitutional.”

“Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie,” Cheney tweeted in response to Greene’s comments.

Cheney’s response comes after Greene once again called for a “national divorce” earlier on Monday, suggesting that Republican and Democratic states should be separated and that the federal government should be downsized.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene said on Monday. “From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Greene has previously mentioned a “national divorce” in comments made in 2021, and said that Democratic supporters were able to “ruin” California, and they should not be able to follow suit in Florida.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario. After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Greene’s comments on a national divorce on Monday came just after she criticized President Biden for visiting Ukraine on an unannounced trip.

“Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late,” she said in a tweet.