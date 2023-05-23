Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to announce his 2024 presidential run on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the Florida governor will make the announcement during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

The discussion will be live streamed on Twitter Spaces and moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, NBC News reported. In an email to reporters on Tuesday, DeSantis’s political team announced “a special Twitter Spaces” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. regarding “upcoming plans.”

DeSantis is also expected to release a campaign launch video on Wednesday evening before making an initial swing through several early primary and caucus states after Memorial Day on Monday, according to NBC News.