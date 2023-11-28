Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) moved to force a vote on expelling Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) Tuesday evening, setting in motion the second effort of the day to oust the embattled lawmaker.

D’Esposito called the Santos expulsion resolution sponsored by House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) to the floor as a privileged measure, a maneuver that forces the chamber to act on the resolution within two legislative days.

D’Esposito moved to force a vote hours after Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) did the same for his resolution to expel Santos, setting the stage for competing efforts to oust the indicted representative.

The increased push to expel Santos comes after the Ethics Committee released a scathing report that said Santos “violated federal criminal laws.”

DEVELOPING.