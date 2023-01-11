A second batch of classified documents belonging to President Biden was reportedly discovered by White House aides, days after the discovery of documents from a former private office of the president’s became public.

The new batch was found in separate location from the first, NBC News first reported, citing a personal familiar with the matter.

The first batch was found in a University of Pennsylvania office in Washington that once belonged to Biden between his time as vice president and his 2020 presidential campaign.

Since then, White House aides have been looking for any additional classified documents in other locations, NBC reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the additional documents.

Earlier on Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with reporters over the discovery of the first batch of documents, avoiding answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public sooner when attorneys for Biden made the discovery on Nov. 2, just six days ahead of crucial midterm elections.

She said that the situation was under review by the Department of Justice and would not comment on it further.

CBS News was first to break the news of the first discovery.

Biden on Tuesday addressed the matter of the first batch, saying he was unaware of what documents were found and that his lawyers advised him not to seek such information. Biden also said he was surprised such records were kept there.

The revelation immediately drew comparisons to the FBI’s search last year of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, in which federal investigators seized classified documents as part of a wider federal probe into potential mishandling of the information.