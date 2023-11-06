MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Festival of Lights is returning to Manhattan for its 11th showing later this month.

Kicking off with a tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Blue Earth Plaza, the Festival of Lights is a Manhattan tradition that’s been going strong for more than a decade. Guests can expect to see Santa Claus, enjoy some hot chocolate, lighted tunnels and holiday music, according to Visit Manhattan Kansas.

The event is set up by Whoville, Inc., comprised of local Manhattan business owners and community leaders. The group looks to bring the community closer together during the holidays with events and displays open to the public.

To learn more about the event or to make a donation to it, click here. For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.