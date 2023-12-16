TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just because you don’t have a fireplace doesn’t mean you have to miss out on this Christmas tradition.

People have more than a few options to consider when looking for a way to tune into the age-old tradition of watching the yule log. Here are a few ways you can help find that Christmas joy you’re searching for this winter.

Christmas Day local channels

You can tune in to KSNT or KTKA to watch our fireplace broadcast from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Christmas morning. The Songs of the Season Local Christmas Special, courtesy of Topeka High School choirs, will also air from 11 a.m. to noon on KTKA and KSNT while KTMJ will air it from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The original

This Christmas classic got its start through WPIX News in New York when it was filmed in 1966 on 16 millimeter film at Gracie Mansion. Four years later, WPIX would re-shoot the footage on 35 millimeter film. The 1970 version, lasting almost an hour, can be seen in the video below on YouTube to the tune of some holiday music.

Amazon

You’ll have more than a few options to choose from if you go to Amazon. Amazon Prime users can watch the traditional yule log fireplace in a 10 hour long video. There are other options on Amazon you can find by searching its website.

Disney+

If you’re looking for a yule log to watch with a Disney theme, you can try out the ‘Arendelle Castle Yule Log.’ This requires a subscription to Disney+ which you can sign up for by clicking here.

DirectTV

A nearly three-hour long video for ‘A Happy & Friends Yule Log’ can be accessed by DirectTV customers. The video shows a warm fireplace along with a number of cute pets accompanied by holiday tunes. You can find it by clicking here.

Netflix

The streaming giant Netflix gives its subscribers three options for enjoying the yule log. These include versions with or without holiday music. You can sign up or sign in to your Netflix account by clicking here.

Hulu

Hulu has its own version of the yule log with its ‘Happiest Season: Holiday Yule Log Scenic‘ video. You can start a free trial or subscribe by clicking here.

YouTube

If you want to avoid fees and subscriptions, you can always take to YouTube to find a free yule log video to watch. You’ll have plenty of options to choose from here and with a search or two you can find the right video for your holiday needs.

