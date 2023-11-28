KANSAS (KSNT) – With the holiday season in full swing, here is a list of several holiday events that are open to the public. Below is a list of holiday events in city’s across northeast Kansas.

TOPEKA

Winter Wonderland is a drive-thru light display taking you through two miles of the Lake Shawnee Campgrounds. People can view the lights Monday through Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will be closed Monday Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. TARC asks that people pay $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus per night. All of the money raised will go towards TARC, Inc. For more information, click here.

Zoo Lights at Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center are up with several surprises for attendees. Lights will be strung throughout the zoo until Dec. 30. It’s open Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the last tickets being sold by 8 p.m. each day. It is also open on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the last tickets being sold at 9 p.m. It will not be open Dec. 22, 24, 29 and 30. For information regarding each night’s ticket prices, click here.

Topeka Bible Church is hosting its annual Christmas Light Show for the public to enjoy for free for a weekend. This display of Christmas lights will be synchronized to live performers that you can watch and listen to from the comfort of your vehicle. The light show will be Dec. 8 through Dec. 10 with shows every hour, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

The Potwin neighborhood in West Topeka will have displays within the circle in the neighborhood for everyone in the community to enjoy. This year’s holiday theme is “Potwin Comes A-Caroling”; this set was first displayed in 1995 and this is the last year this theme will be used. A Potwin resident told 27 News to view the decorations, it’s best to start at Fourth Street and Greenwood, travel north to Grove, go west on Grove then go south down Woodlawn. Circle decorations will be up until Jan. 6, 2024. Most homes in Potwin will have Christmas decorations up after Dec. 4. People can drive through the neighborhood and tune into 102.3 to hear holiday songs.

Santa is visiting Topeka and will be posing for pictures with people from the local community. Hosted by SENT Topeka, members of the community can come get their picture taken with Santa, learn about healthcare services from CVS Health and children can go to a free Christmas Shop for kids to choose a gift for their caregiver. This event will take place Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. For more information, see SENT Topeka’s Facebook post.

The SLI Festival of Trees is back for the community to come and see. The Festival of Trees is in the Fairlawn Plaza from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2 for people to view the decorated trees and take part in the silent auction for the chance to win one of the trees. A Festival Soiree with food, drinks, games and a live auction will be on Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade is back for its 28th year. Members of the community are welcomed to watch the parade through downtown Topeka, the official arrival of Santa, and see the decorated storefronts and vote for your favorite to win the window decorating contest. To see how to enter a float, or learn more about the parade, click here.

The Westboro Mart is hosting a Plaza Glow to get the community in the holiday spirit. Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., people can see Santa, visit food trucks and enter drawings at Westboro Mart, located at the 3100 block of SW Huntoon Street. Christmas lights at the plaza will turn on at 6 p.m.

MANHATTAN

The Festival of Lights has already kicked off, but many can still enjoy the bright lights displayed at Blue Earth Plaza. Displayed are big and small trees lit up with Christmas lights as well as a tunnel of lights. This display will be up through the New Year, and taken down around Jan. 1.

The Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade and tree lighting ceremony is back for its 22nd year. In a press release, Downtown Manhattan Inc. named Bobbi French the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade, and people will see a record number of 80 entrees. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and travel from Poyntz Avenue to Aggieville and finish at the bandshell in the city park for the mayor’s tree lighting ceremony

JUNCTION CITY

Junction City is hosting “10 Days of Christmas” to get people in the holiday spirit. Community members can attend events across town. The holiday fun started on Friday, Nov. 26, and will wrap up on Sunday, Dec. 5. To see the list of daily events, click here.

EMPORIA

David Traylor Zoo Lights are open for the 18th year. The drive-through light display is open to the public. People can drive through almost five miles of LED lights strung throughout the zoo. Community members can drive through the light display every night this holiday season from 6 p.m. through to midnight until New Year’s Day.

BURLINGAME

The small town of Burlingame is hosting a day full of Christmas events along with a century-old tradition. The Burlingame Country Christmas celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 2 with activities starting at 8 a.m. and running until 6 p.m. Community members can expect to see local vendors, a photo booth, a visit from Santa, a parade of lights and decorating the Christmas tree in the center of town.

If you know of other events that should be on this list, email the information to alyssa.storm@ksnt.com.