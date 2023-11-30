TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans of the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center have the opportunity to meet with Santa and his reindeer at an upcoming event next month.

Tickets for Cookies with Claus are now available for purchase online with the event set to take place from 9 a.m. to midnight on Dec. 9 at the zoo. Guests will have a chance to meet Santa here before he starts delivering presents for Christmas.

The event is open to ticket holders only and all children needing to be accompanied by an adult, according to the zoo’s website. Attendees will get to experience the following at the event:

Cookie decorating and hot cocoa

Holiday craft

Holiday story and music

Digital family photo with Santa and a zoo animal

Meet Santa’s reindeer

Candy cane hunt

Tickets cost $25 for one child plus an adult chaperone, according to the zoo’s website. For $12, you can add an additional child to your visit. More information on the event and ticket purchasing details can be found by clicking here.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.