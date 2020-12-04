Santa’s reindeer want you to take to Shawnee County parks and trails

Home For The Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new event at all the parks in Shawnee County is helping the community get into the holiday spirit.

Right now reindeer bells are hidden thorough out all the parks.

You can help the reindeer find all their bells by getting out into the park and local trails.

Shawnee County Park is hosting the Reindeer Bell Scavenger Hunt each week leading up to Christmas.

The goal is to get out and fill up a ‘bingo’ board. You can find all the rules by going to the Shawnee County Parks Facebook page, or follow the link here.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories