TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several holiday events are planned for December at Shawnee County Parks & Recreation venues.

Parks & Rec released the schedule for three upcoming holiday events. The events include a craft show, a children’s shopping spree and an Old Prairie Town Christmas.

  • Holiday Craft Show
    • What? – The Holiday Craft gives host to a variety of homemade goods such as quilts, candles, holiday decorations, baked goods and more. This year, the event will have a children’s Exploration Station to make crafts and watch holiday movies.
      • Where? – At Great Overland Station at 701 N. Kansas Ave.
      • When? – at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 2.
      • Admission – Free.
  • Children’s Shopping Spree
    • What? – The Children’s Shopping Spree is an event where all items are priced at $10 or less. Volunteers will be at the event to help children shop. Items include jewelry, holiday decorations and more.
      • Where? – At 1600 NE Quincy St.
      • When? – at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 9.
      • Ages? – Five to 16-years-old.
      • Admission – Free.
  • Old Prairie Town Christmas
    • What? – Old Prairie Town Christmas is an event giving children the opportunity to write letters to Santa, listen to Christmas stories, play in artificial snow and enjoy dance and music performances.
      • Where? – 124 NW Fillmore St.
      • When? – at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 16.
      • Admission – $5 at the gate.

