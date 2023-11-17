TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several holiday events are planned for December at Shawnee County Parks & Recreation venues.

Parks & Rec released the schedule for three upcoming holiday events. The events include a craft show, a children’s shopping spree and an Old Prairie Town Christmas.

Holiday Craft Show What? – The Holiday Craft gives host to a variety of homemade goods such as quilts, candles, holiday decorations, baked goods and more. This year, the event will have a children’s Exploration Station to make crafts and watch holiday movies. Where? – At Great Overland Station at 701 N. Kansas Ave. When? – at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 2. Admission – Free.

Children’s Shopping Spree What? – The Children’s Shopping Spree is an event where all items are priced at $10 or less. Volunteers will be at the event to help children shop. Items include jewelry, holiday decorations and more. Where? – At 1600 NE Quincy St. When? – at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 9. Ages? – Five to 16-years-old. Admission – Free.

Old Prairie Town Christmas What? – Old Prairie Town Christmas is an event giving children the opportunity to write letters to Santa, listen to Christmas stories, play in artificial snow and enjoy dance and music performances. Where? – 124 NW Fillmore St. When? – at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 16. Admission – $5 at the gate.



