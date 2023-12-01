TOPEKA (KSNT) – Time is running out to attend SLI’s 46th annual Festival of Trees.

This year’s fundraiser is auctioning off more than 150 gifts and 58 decorated trees and wreaths, along with selling sweet treats through the Sweet Shoppe. All of the gift items, trees and wreaths were donated for the auction.

SLI works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The money raised during the Festival of Trees goes directly to the nonprofit and covers the cost of unfunded needs like transportation and medical expenses.

Shannon Warta, who is the Director of Special Events, says that they’ve seen a steady flow in attendance and have received good feedback for this year’s fundraiser.

The SLI Festival Soiree is tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fairlawn Plaza Shopping Center to kick-off the holiday season. The last day for the event is Dec. 2.

“It’s just a fun holiday party,” Warta said. “We have food, drinks, a DJ, different themes throughout.”

Tickets are $75 and are available online and at the door.