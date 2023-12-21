TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making the nice list this year by rolling out the welcome mat for Santa Claus.

The USDA said its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has issued a transit permit for a “Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, a distributor with Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc.” to allow him to enter and exit the country between 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 25, local time.

“USDA is delighted to grant Mr. Claus and his reindeer a special permit to enter the United States, ensuring a seamless journey for the joy they bring each holiday season,” said Jenny Lester Moffitt, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. “We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Claus and recognize the vital role of U.S. milk and cookies in fueling his festive flight.”

The APHIS said veterinary officials have ensured all the reindeer met every entry requirement before the permit was issued. One reindeer, by the name of Rudolph, was granted entry as well, despite a “minor physical anomaly” noted by the APHIS.

“USDA has confirmed that the reindeer will arrive pulling a wooden sleigh with jingling bells attached, filled with brightly wrapped gifts,” the APHIS press release states. “Port personnel will clean and disinfect the runners and underside of the sleigh at the time of entry. They will also conduct a short visual inspection of the reindeer. Mr. Claus has been asked to disinfect his boots and thoroughly wash his hands. These measures are intended to prevent the entry of any livestock diseases the team may encounter during deliveries to farms and houses around the world prior to entering the United States.”

The APHIS said Santa gave an advance list of what local port personnel should expect upon their arrival. This list includes a list of food items which come from approved locations and that do not pose any danger to U.S. animal or plant health.

“Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Bodhi Day, Noche Buena, Winter Solstice, Kwanzaa, Diwali, or other holidays during this time of year, USDA wishes you a happy and healthy season full of time-honored traditions and celebrations,” the APHIS press release states.

