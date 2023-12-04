TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has some holiday events planned this December.

This year, visitors will be able to meet Santa and his reindeer, receive veteran’s discounts, see the zoo lights and get some free hot chocolate.

The upcoming activities are:

Cookies with Claus Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Children and parents can choose one of three sessions to have cookies with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and meet a reindeer.

Meet Santa’s Reindeer Dec. 18 to 21 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitors can see Santa’s reindeer.

Military Mondays Every Monday until the end of Zoo Lights. Military members and veterans will receive half-price admission for them and 3 family members.

Everyone’s a Kid Dec. 20 and 27. Visitors during the evening hours of Zoo Lights can buy tickets at the children’s ticket price. “Dress up silly and come have fun for less!”

Free Hot Chocolate On Christmas Day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free hot chocolate on the house.



