TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka holiday tradition is set to return for its 46th year later this month.

The SLI Festival of Trees at Fairlawn Plaza Mall will be kicking off on Nov. 21 and run to Dec. 2 showcasing all sorts of trees and wreaths for the Christmas season, according to a press release from SLI. A silent auction and fresh baked goods will also be up for grabs during this event which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

A breakdown of activities for the Festival of Trees can be found below:

Public viewing of trees, wreaths and silent auction items from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2

Baked goods for sale from the Sweet Shoppe from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2

Bid on trees, wreaths and silent auction items from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2

Festival Soiree on Dec. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tree and wreath setup on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SLI is a local non-profit supporting more than 125 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with their goals of achieving independence and being active members of the community. SLI has served the Topeka area since 1977 and has raised more than $3.5 million.

