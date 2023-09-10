TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawsuits are coming after a controversial raid of a local newspaper in Marion County. This move from police raises questions about Kansas law and what steps lawmakers should take to protect journalists.

27 News Capitol Bureau Reporter Rebekah Chung sat down with Stephen Wolgast, a journalism professor at the University of Kansas, and Max Kautsch, the legal hotline attorney for the Kansas Press Association and the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, to get their opinions.

