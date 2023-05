TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tensions are rising as a law defining biological sex in areas such as restrooms and locker rooms is just weeks from taking effect. The ‘Women’s Bill of Rights or SB 180 is causing outrage from transgender rights advocates and reigniting a push to change gender markers in Kansas.

Justin Brace, executive director of Transgender Kansas, and May Mailman, senior legal fellow with Independent Women’s Voice, joined Rebekah Chung last week on Inside Kansas Politics to talk about SB 180.

