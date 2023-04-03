Topeka (KSNT) – May Mailman with Independent Women’s Voice joins Inside Kansas Politics to give their take on a bill moving through the Kansas Legislature.

The bill, SB 180 or the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’, defines words like “woman,” “man,” “mother” and “father” based on biological sex.

Independent Women’s voice is a nonprofit organization advocating for conservative policy. The organization joins the show after opponents of the bill joined last week.

