Topeka (KSNT) – Rebekah Chung sat down with Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab to get his take on the most controversial topics in 2023 and what Kansans can expect in 2024.

Ballot drop boxes, Senate Bill 221 and the presidential preference primary were some of the topics Schwab talked about in this full interview.

You can watch Inside Kansas Politics Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. on KSNT 27 News. To get the latest news on Inside Kansas Politics, check out our Twitter account or follow us on Facebook.