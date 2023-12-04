TOPEKA (KSNT) – On the latest special edition episode of Inside Kansas Politics, we dive into “homelessness” in the state. In the first part of the special, we’re sitting down with people on the frontlines of tackling the issue in some of the state’s largest cities.

Rebekah Chung sat down with Bill Persinger, CEO of Valeo Behavioral Health Care, and Christina Ashie Guidry, Director of Policy and Planning at UCS JOCO.

You can watch Inside Kansas Politics Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. only on KSNT (check your local listings). To get the latest news on Inside Kansas Politics, check out our X account, formerly known as Twitter, or follow us on Facebook. If you have a story you think we should cover, email us at ikp@ksnt.com.