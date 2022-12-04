TOPEKA (KSNT) – In this weeks Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Jason Todack, owner of the first CBD business owner in Kansas, as he urges legislators to make medical marijuana a priority in the next session.

This days after Governor Laura Kelly’s tweets about the issue. Todack says “There’s no way we can let other states like Nebraska beat us to the punch,” he said. He also describes what’s at stake for his business if medical marijuana isn’t legalized.

Plus, political analyst Bob Beatty breaks down a recent exit poll survey that highlights Kansas voter’s thoughts on the general election ballot.

He answers many questions Kansans have about the state’s politics, including whether or not Kansas is actually a ‘red’ state.

