TOPEKA (KSNT)—The school choice debate is heating up in the Kansas Legislature.

School choice is defined as ‘giving the parents the best K-12 education options for their children, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning and homeschooling,’ according to School Choice Week. Currently, there are two bills regarding the issue in the legislature, House Bill 2048 and House Bill 2218.

Michael Austin with Americans for Prosperity and Ann Mah with Kansas Board of Education discussed the impact of school choice on ‘Inside Kansas Politics’ on Jan. 29.

Austin said providing school choice enhances the overall learning experience for students in the state.

“Parents across the board want more options for their children, because that’s what they know is best,” Austin said.

Mah believes school choice isn’t the best option for children. Instead, adequate funding is what allows students to learn at their best potential.

“What Kansas parents want, is strong public schools,” Mah said.

You can watch the full episode above.