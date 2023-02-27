TOPEKA (KSNT)—-Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is waiting for a response from retail pharmacy CVS after he sent letters addressed to both retail CVS and Walgreens urging the pharmacies not to begin distributing Mifepristone, a drug used to induce abortion.

In an interview with Inside Kansas Politics, Kobach says he is hoping CVS follows the lead of Walgreens, who responded to Kobach’s letter ensuring the pill would not be distributed in the state of Kansas.

Kobach says the pill creates a risk of health complications, and can also put women in other dangerous situations without a doctors oversight.

“You can imagine a situation where without a doctor being there, you might have an angry boyfriend, get the pill from the pharmacy, coerce the girl into taking the abortion pill,” he said. “But having a doctor there is a person who can stop coercion as well [and with] having a physician present, [I don’t see the down side].”

Although Walgreens advised Kobach the pill would not be dispersed in Kansas, the pharmacy added they would “notify him” if things were to change.

