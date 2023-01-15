TOPEKA (KSNT) – In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Capitol Bureau reporter Rebekah Chung sits down with Washburn University Political Analyst Bob Beatty to break down key takeaways from the first week of the legislative session.

Beatty comments on the GOP agenda, the abortion debate, “wokism” and trans athletes. The pair also discuss Governor Laura Kelly’s goals for 2023, the medical marijuana debate, and Kelly’s upcoming State of the State address.

